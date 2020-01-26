missing children

Upper Darby police searching for 15-year-old girl and 4-month-old daughter

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- A 15-year-old mother and her 4-month-old daughter went missing Saturday in Delaware County, according to police.

The Upper Darby Police Department said Camiya Watson picked up her daughter, Aaziyah Watson, without permission and has not returned the baby to her custodial guardian.

Police said Camiya is often seen visiting the Kensington area.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countysafetymissing childrenmissing woman
MISSING CHILDREN
Missing Pa. boy who took parents' minivan spotted in Va.
Mom of missing kids appeared in court; Husband could testify in case
Mom of missing kids due in court; Husband could testify in case
Amber Alert: NC father, abducted toddler found in MD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News