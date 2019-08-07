Missing mother, 3-week-old baby found safe in New York, Reading police say

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Reading, Pennsylvania say a missing woman and her 3-week-old baby have been found safe in New York on Wednesday.

Ebony Armstead, 32, and her baby were reported missing last week.

On Thursday, August 1, police received a report of the endangered missing baby, Princess Nova Jennings, who was born July 11 and released from the hospital on July 13.

The baby was born with a serious medical condition and in dire need of medical care.

At the time of the missing persons report, authorities said due to her mental state, Armstead has no legal right to custody of baby Jennings and should be considered a danger to the health and wellbeing of the child.

Reading police confirmed on Wednesday that Armstead and her baby have been found. Arrangements are being made to bring them back to Berks County.

Further details regarding their disappearance have not been released.
