Missing mother, baby located in Reading but not in custody

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities say they have located a woman and baby reported missing last week, but do not yet have them in custody.

Ebony Armstead, 32, and her baby, Princess Nova Jennings, were located in Reading, Berks County.

Police have not released details about their whereabouts or the condition of the mother and baby, but say they are actively investigating the incident at this time.

On Thursday, August 1, SVU received a report of an endangered missing baby, Princess Nova Jennings, who was born July 11 and released from the hospital on July 13.

The baby was born with a serious medical condition and in dire need of medical care.

At the time of the missing persons report, authorities said due to her mental state, Armstead has no legal right to custody of baby Jennings and should be considered a danger to the health and well being of the child.

Police say their investigation into the case is ongoing.
