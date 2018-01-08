MISSING PERSON

Missing Newark High School student found safe

Police say Sarah Maness was seen on surveillance video at the McDonald's on the 300 block of East Main Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Newark police say after receiving a tip from the public, a missing 14-year-old high school student has been located in good physical condition.

Sarah Maness was reported missing from Newark High School Monday morning.

Newark Police issued a Gold Alert as they attempted to locate the teen.

Several hours later, Maness was located.

No other information has been released.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
delaware newsmissing personmissing teenagermissing childrenNewark
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING PERSON
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Missing endangered woman Kaitlyn Duffin found safe
Missing Lindenwold man with Alzheimer's found safe
Police: Missing 11-year-old Philadelphia girl located
Gold Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Delaware man
More missing person
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News