An Amber Alert issued for two missing children from New York has been canceled, according to Pennsylvania State Police.Police were looking for Autumn Collis and Evelyn Collis, both 8 years old, who were reportedly abducted on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. in Binghamton, New York.Police say they were last seen with Amanda Collis traveling south on Interstate 81 entering Pennsylvania. Police did not say how Amanda was related to the children.Early Friday morning, police confirmed the children were located safely.Further details on the abduction have not been released.