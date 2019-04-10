Missing New York couple feared dead in Dominican Republic

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- Police in the Dominican Republic believe they've found the bodies of a missing couple from Westchester County, New York who never returned home from their vacation.Police believe Orlando Moore and Portia Ravenelle were on their way to catch their flight home to Mount Vernon when their car went off the road and into the ocean.Fishermen reported seeing the vehicle in the ocean, but divers have not been able to identify it because of rough seas.The couple was expected to return home on March 27.Moore's family said they haven't heard from him since March 23.Relatives have said they're having trouble getting information from the police.A police spokesperson said investigators are gathering details to release to the public, but when that will happen is not known.