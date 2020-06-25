Amish teen goes missing after church service in Lancaster County, manhunt underway: Police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Amish teenager's disappearance in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania has prompted a manhunt across the commonwealth.

Police say 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos never returned to her family's home in the rural village of Bird-in-Hand after church on Sunday.

They say she was last seen wearing a tan dress.

On Monday, volunteers searched through fields and streams, local roads were shut down, and 15 horses with riders were dispatched to help in the search.

According to WHTM, the FBI is also assisting with the search.

Investigators have not ruled out foul play, but say she may have left on her own.

Anyone with information should contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lancaster countymissing girlfamilychurchmissing person
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly man charged after video captures assault during protest
Man charged with murder after woman's body found in trash bag
Study ties blood type to COVID-19 risk
70 Philly children shot in 2020, a 43% increase since last year
Water safety tips after family drowns in N.J. pool
Alex Trebek, wife donate $500K to help homeless
HOMETOWN HERO: Music therapist takes sessions on road during COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Philly officials will seek removal of Columbus statue from Marconi Plaza
Police dashcam video shows Philly protest spill onto I-676
NJ tells visitors from states with high rates to quarantine
Woman assaulted on Philadelphia trail; suspect wanted: Police
Many NJ indoor activities can reopen next week, but not all
More TOP STORIES News