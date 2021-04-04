Upper Darby Township police search for missing pregnant woman; last seen with boyfriend

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby Township police are looking for a missing person.Officials say 21-year-old Dianna Brice went missing on Tuesday, March 30, and was last seen at K Laundry with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Justin Smith, around 1 p.m. on Church Lane in Lansdowne, Delaware County.Brice mother, Betty Cellini, told Action News that her daughter is 14 weeks pregnant and has a serious medical condition.She adds that Brice takes medication daily and has not taken that medication in the past three days.Cellini told Action News she called Smith, who said he was in an argument with Brice."He goes, 'She don't want to even talk to me.' I said, 'I don't care she's pregnant with your child,'" said Cellini.About two hours later, police say Smith's vehicle was found on fire in the area of 59th and Florence Street in Philadelphia.Investigators say this is the vehicle that Brice and Smith were last seen in, and there was no one operating the car, and there was no passenger inside.Brice's family has now hired an investigator to work on the case, but he says he's stumped on this one."Time is of the essence here. She's got a serious medical condition that requires daily medication. She hasn't had her medication since Tuesday," said Kevin Ryan, a missing person investigator.Brice's mother says Brice has a young son waiting for her at home."She has a 4-year-old son that keeps asking me, 'Where's my mommy?'" said Cellini.Police say Brice was last seen wearing a black short sleeve tee-shirt, black sweatpants, and a pair of UGG slides that are pink/blue/yellow in color.Brice is approximately 4'11" and weighs 190 pounds. She has a small black heart tattoo on her right hand, a Mickey Mouse glove with the letters "AJ" on her left forearm, and a rose on her left shoulder and right ankle.On her left shoulder, the word "NANNY" and "My Brother's Keeper" on her chest.Anyone with any information on where Brice or Smith are should immediately contact the Upper Darby Police Department Detective Division at 610-734-7677.