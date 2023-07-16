WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police in Bucks County, Pa. initiate search and rescue for missing persons lost in flood

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, July 16, 2023 1:17AM
Police in Bucks County, Pa. initiate search and rescue for missing persons lost in flood
EMBED <>More Videos

Officials in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are initiating a search and rescue operation on Saturday after missing persons were lost in flood waters.

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are initiating a search and rescue operation on Saturday after missing persons were lost in flood waters.

Newtown Township police posted on Facebook that they were assisting the Upper Makefield Township Police Department with the search and rescue operation.

FORECAST | AccuWeather: Tropical humidity and downpours

It's happening on Taylorsville Road in the area of Washington Crossing Road (Route 532).

Police posted that missing persons were lost in the flood.

There is no additional information on the people who may be lost.

Officials asked residents to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to safely perform the operation.

They also issued a reminder to not travel through flooded roadways.

Upper Makefield police also posted on Facebook stating numerous places in the township have been flooded.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW