Officials in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are initiating a search and rescue operation on Saturday after missing persons were lost in flood waters.

Police in Bucks County, Pa. initiate search and rescue for missing persons lost in flood

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are initiating a search and rescue operation on Saturday after missing persons were lost in flood waters.

Newtown Township police posted on Facebook that they were assisting the Upper Makefield Township Police Department with the search and rescue operation.

FORECAST | AccuWeather: Tropical humidity and downpours

It's happening on Taylorsville Road in the area of Washington Crossing Road (Route 532).

Police posted that missing persons were lost in the flood.

There is no additional information on the people who may be lost.

Officials asked residents to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to safely perform the operation.

They also issued a reminder to not travel through flooded roadways.

Upper Makefield police also posted on Facebook stating numerous places in the township have been flooded.