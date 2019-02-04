Gerald Fomalont, missing Philadelphia man with cerebral palsy, found dead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a Philadelphia man with cerebral palsy, who went missing during the extreme cold last week, was found dead over the weekend.

The body of Gerald Fomalont, 60, was discovered at approximately 2:48 p.m. Saturday in the 11300 block of Northeast Avenue.

Fomalont was reported missing after he left work on January 30 but never made it home.

Police say he walked toward Roosevelt Boulevard to catch one of two buses to reach his home near Bustleton Avenue and Red Lion Road.

He never boarded a bus and never made it home.

There was no immediate word on a cause of death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or 911.

