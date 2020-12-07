Missing rideshare driver found dead in Allentown was mother of 4

Eleanor Camacho

SALISBURY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A rideshare driver who had been missing for several days has been found dead in Allentown, Pennsylvania.Police say the vehicle belonging to Eleanor Camacho, 58, was located at 4:12 p.m. Sunday in the area of Lumber and Turner streets.Camacho who was a mother of four children and expecting her first grandchild was found dead inside her 2015 Buick Enclave.Allentown police have not released any additional details, including the possible cause of death.Camacho was last seen in the parking lot of her apartment on the 1100 block of South Cedar Crest Boulevard in nearby Salisbury Township on Thursday evening."She was very caring, willing to take care of people," said Kimberly Kurdis who used to work with Camacho.Kurdis says Eleanor was so proud of her kids."She talked about them all the time. I mean I never met them in person but I feel like I know each of them," said Kurdis about Camacho's family.Neighbors in the area say there was a massive police scene on Sunday."I saw detectives here. They had the whole thing blocked off with the yellow ribbon. I never saw something in my life like that," said Freddie Hernandez.Kurdis says something just doesn't add up, adding that her friend was looking forward to so much in her life."She was so excited to be a grandmother for the first time and I just pray for them and my heart breaks for them," said Kurdis.Anyone with any information is asked to call 610-437-7753.