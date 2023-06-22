Search for submersible continues in what could be final hours of oxygen for passengers on board

Gio Benitez and Tom Negovan have the latest on the missing submersible as crews continue to search near where noise was detected Wednesday.

NEWFOUNDLAND, Canada -- A growing number of aircraft, ships and underwater equipment from the U.S., Canada and France searched Wednesday for a submersible vessel carrying five people that disappeared on its way to the wreckage of the Titanic.

The small craft named Titan, owned by undersea exploration company OceanGate Expeditions, has been chronicling the Titanic's decay and the underwater ecosystem around it via yearly voyages since 2021.

This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File

The U.S. Coast Guard has been leading the search since the Titan disappeared Sunday in a remote area of the North Atlantic Ocean.

Here's what we know so far about the submersible and what's being done to find it:

WHAT'S THE LATEST ON THE SEARCH?

A Canadian vessel has deployed an ROV to search the sea floor as of Thursday morning.

Over a day earlier, a Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Officials said they don't know what made the sounds, and a robotic vessel scouring the area so far has "yielded negative results." Additional remotely operated vessels were sent.

"The equipment that is onsite and coming is the most sophisticated in the world and certainly capable of reaching those depths," said Sean Leet, chief executive of Canadian company Horizon Maritime.

As of Wednesday, searchers had covered an area twice the size of Connecticut in waters 2 1/2 miles deep.

WHEN AND WHERE DID THE TITAN GO MISSING?

The craft submerged Sunday morning, and its support vessel lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes later, according to the Coast Guard.

The vessel was reported overdue about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John's, Newfoundland, according to Canada's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The Titan was launched from an icebreaker that was hired by OceanGate and formerly operated by the Canadian Coast Guard. The ship has ferried dozens of people and the submersible craft to the North Atlantic wreck site, where the Titan has made multiple dives.

IS THERE ANY HOPE?

Experts say the best-case scenario would be finding the Titan on the ocean's surface. It is equipped with safety systems to help it rise to the surface during an emergency even if everyone on board is unconscious.

If the Titan is stuck on the ocean floor, however, the occupants would eventually run out of oxygen and develop hypothermia from extreme cold. The vessel also could be caught in a fishing net or other entanglement. In those cases, the best chance to reach it could be to use a remotely operated robot on a fiber optic cable, said Jeff Karson, a professor emeritus of earth and environmental sciences at Syracuse University.

Based on its 96-hour capacity, the vessel's air supply could run out Thursday morning.

A breach of the Titan's hull at depth would mean instant death from the heavy pressure in the deep ocean. Still, a U.S. Coast Guard official said the efforts to find the vessel remained a "search and rescue mission, 100 percent."

Joyce Murray, Canada's minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, echoed that sentiment.

"We have to retain hope as part of what we are doing as a human community to find the explorers and bring them to safety," she said.

A U.S. Navy official said Wednesday that a special naval salvage system that could be used to haul the Titan to the surface had arrived in St. John's. Officials were in the process of identifying a vessel that it could be attached to, and once one is chartered, it would take about 24 hours to weld the system to the deck.

Lost aboard the vessel are pilot Stockton Rush, the CEO of the company leading the expedition. His passengers are a British adventurer, two members of a Pakistani business family and a Titanic expert.

David Lochridge, OceanGate's director of marine operations, said in a 2018 lawsuit that the company's testing and certification was insufficient and would "subject passengers to potential extreme danger in an experimental submersible."

The company insisted that Lochridge was "not an engineer and was not hired or asked to perform engineering services on the Titan." The firm also says the vessel under development was a prototype, not the now-missing Titan.

The Marine Technology Society, which describes itself as "a professional group of ocean engineers, technologists, policy-makers, and educators," also expressed concern that year in a letter to Rush, OceanGate's chief executive. The society said it was critical that the company submit its prototype to tests overseen by an expert third party before launching in order to safeguard passengers. The New York Times first reported on those documents.

Retired Navy Vice Admiral Robert Murrett, who is now deputy director of the Institute for Security Policy and Law at Syracuse University, said the disappearance of the submersible underscores the dangers associated with operating in deep water and the recreational exploration of the sea and space, "two environments where in recent past we've seen people operate in hazardous, potentially lethal environments," Murrett said.

"I think some people believe that because modern technology is so good, that you can do things like this and not have accidents, but that's just not the case," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.