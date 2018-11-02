Missing Wilmington teenager, toddler found

Wilmington police say a teenager and toddler who were reported missing have been found.Police say 17-year-old Vic-Torionah Moore was babysitting 1-year-old Zion Brown Thursday night.They say she took the child with her around 8:30 p.m. to a Citgo gas station located at 601 Concord Avenue in Wilmington.When Zion's mother returned home around 10 p.m., she could not locate the teen and contacted police.Police confirm the two were located around 11:30 a.m.------were