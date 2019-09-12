Mistrial declared for man accused of shooting Philadelphia police officer Edward Davies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man accused of shooting a Philadelphia police officer in 2013 is back in jail, now awaiting a third trial.

A mistrial was declared in the retrial of Eric Torres on Thursday afternoon.

He was convicted of shooting Officer Edward Davies inside a Feltonville grocery store.

Torres was convicted, but last year the state supreme court vacated his sentence and ordered a new trial.

The court agreed that police never had probable cause to search his home.

Torres then rejected a plea deal by the district attorney's office.

"We look forward to presenting our case against the defendant next month and securing justice of Officer Edward Davies, who continues to heal from his gunshot injuries," said the district attorney's office in a statement.

Officer Davies was in a coma for weeks, and still suffers nerve damage from the shooting.
