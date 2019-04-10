Mistrial in case of Delaware man snapping off thumb of statue worth $4.5M

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a mistrial in the case of a Delaware man who admitted defacing a $4.5 million statue.

Twenty-five-year-old Michael Rohana admits he snapped the finger off The Cavalryman at the Franklin Institute during an ugly sweater party in 2017.

Surveillance cameras show the incident. But a jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Prosecutors will decide next month whether to retry the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
franklin institutestatuephilly newsdelaware newsmistrial
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News