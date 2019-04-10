Mistrial in case of Delaware man snapping off thumb of statue worth $4.5M

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a mistrial in the case of a Delaware man who admitted defacing a $4.5 million statue.
Twenty-five-year-old Michael Rohana admits he snapped the finger off The Cavalryman at the Franklin Institute during an ugly sweater party in 2017.
Surveillance cameras show the incident. But a jury was unable to reach a verdict.
Prosecutors will decide next month whether to retry the case.
