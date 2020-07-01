Philadelphia Phillies players can begin workouts at Citizens Bank Park

Just got to my Rental in Philly, I kinda feel like Will Smith in that last episode w/ no furniture pic.twitter.com/uZMT40bwTV — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) June 30, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some Philadelphia Phillies players may begin working out Wednesday before 2020 MLB Summer Camp officially starts.Citizens Bank Park will reopen to any athlete who has tested negative for COVID-19.Full team workouts will be split between the stadium and FDR Park down Pattison Avenue."Right now, there's an effort being made to stagger the workouts as best we can, both in terms of the number of people and terms of using multiple fields," general manager Matt Klentak said.Coca-Cola Park in Allentown will also be used as training space now that the 2020 minor league season has been canceled.The home of the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs will be accessible to members of the Phillies who don't make the 30-man active roster.Outfielder Andrew McCutchen has already arrived in Philadelphia. He posted a photo of himself on Tuesday standing in his new, yet empty rental."Just got to my Rental in Philly, I kinda feel like Will Smith in that last episode w/ no furniture," McCutchen said.McCutchen who was recovering from a left knee injury is expected to be ready for Opening Day.Summer Camp officially begins on Friday.Players will get their temperatures checked and be tested for COVID-19 starting on their arrival day at camp and continuing every other day. Any temperature above 100.4 and they'll be sent home.Opening Day is set for July 23 or 24.