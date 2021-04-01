MLB

MLB to distribute $1.5M in tickets to essential workers

EMBED <>More Videos

MLB opens 2021 season, welcomes back fans

Major League Baseball and its teams said Thursday they will distribute $1.5 million in free tickets this regular season to essential workers of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The tickets will go to doctors, nurses and other hospital staff; police, firefighters, public safety personnel and corrections workers; teachers, daycare personnel and support staff; public transit workers; grocery store and delivery workers; food and agriculture workers; and construction and manufacturing workers.

The tickets will be divided evenly among the 30 teams, and each club will select recipients, games and seat locations.

RELATED | MLB is back with actual people in stands on Opening Day



WATCH | Trooper goes viral for gifting boy Steph Curry sneakers
EMBED More News Videos

A Delaware trooper is going viral for gifting a 9-year-old boy with new Steph Curry sneakers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsticketsday carecoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19mlbbaseballagricultureu.s. & worldnursesdoctorsfirefightersteachers
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MLB
2021 MLB Opening Day lineups for every game
Phillies fans grateful to be back in the stands for Opening Day
Harper narrates Phillies 2021 Hype Video
Nationals' Opening Day game vs. Mets postponed due to COVID-19 issues
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia to start moving into 1c | Here's who is eligible
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction
City says it can't keep up with growing trash dumping problem
Man arrested, charged in road rage shooting that left Pa. mom of 6 dead
Can I still spread the coronavirus after I'm vaccinated?
Deer crashes through school bus window: VIDEO
Phillies fans grateful to be back in the stands for Opening Day
Show More
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
SEPTA to reopen Somerset Station on April 5
Sabra recalls hummus over salmonella concerns
What should we expect from the 2021 Philadelphia Phillies?
Harper narrates Phillies 2021 Hype Video
More TOP STORIES News