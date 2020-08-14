Major league baseball will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues this weekend

PHILADELPHIA -- Major league baseball will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues this weekend. Originally scheduled in June, it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies will honor the legacy of the Philadelphia Stars baseball team at Citizens Bank Park.

The club will release the documentary "They said they couldn't play" on its YouTube channel. The film celebrates the players of the Stars in their own words.

Producer Dan Stephenson says it is filled with history that was until now, undocumented.

"We realized they had a story to tell and we wanted to sit them down to tell it," said Stephenson. "So we got them together in the basement of Veterans Stadium and just let them go for hours. We wound up with a ton of material and it took us about ten years to put it together."

The Phillies will also pay homage to the team in another special way. Cardboard "faces" that make up the stadium crowd these days will include Philadelphia Star players.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Villanova warns students after video shows large gathering on campus
Rescuers reunited with the people they saved from floodwaters
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
NJ to mail out ballots; voters will have options for turning them in
Chicken wings test positive for COVID-19, experts say food transmission low
Penn State under fire for so-called COVID-19 liability waiver
NJ issues school guidance for local health departments
Show More
Fire burns down home a week after tornado hits it
Pennsylvania asks court to extend mail-in voting deadlines
Family holds funeral service for 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
Fresh Grocer reopens after massive flood during tropical storm
Trump's counter to Democratic convention? Swing state trips
More TOP STORIES News