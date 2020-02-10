Society

In rare handwritten note, Martin Luther King Jr. reveals what he thinks is the meaning of love

A handwritten note by Civil Rights icon Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is up for sale.

The note is believed to have been written sometime in the mid 1960s.

The Moments in Time memorabilia company said King wrote the note after someone asked him what he thought was the meaning of love.

The note reads, "Love is the greatest force in the universe. It is the heartbeat of the moral cosmos. He who loves is a participant in the being of God."

The note reportedly has a price tag of $42,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymlk daylovemlk
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News