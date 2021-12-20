COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine booster increases omicron neutralizing antibodies

The booster increased neutralizing antibodies within a month, Moderna said.
EMBED <>More Videos

Moderna says booster increases omicron neutralizing antibodies

Moderna on Monday said its current vaccine booster increased neutralizing antibodies against omicron within a month of getting the shot.

"The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant is concerning to all. However, these data showing that the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels are reassuring," Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, told ABC News.

"To respond to this highly transmissible variant, Moderna will continue to rapidly advance an Omicron-specific booster candidate into clinical testing in case it becomes necessary in the future," Bancel continued. "We will also continue to generate and share data across our booster strategies with public health authorities to help them make evidence-based decisions on the best vaccination strategies against SARS-CoV-2."

Moderna's current booster approved by the Food and Drug Administration is a 50-microgram dose. A 100-microgram dose would increase neutralizing antibodies by 83 times, the company said on Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdaomicron variantcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID 'raging' in NJ as leaders weigh next steps
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
TOP STORIES
COVID 'raging' in NJ as leaders weigh next steps
76ers, Eagles forced to postpone weekend games due to COVID
Gov. Wolf signs bill to expand pool of substitute teachers
Man carjacked, shot in SW Philadelphia
Argument leads to brutal stabbing inside Bucks Co. home: DA
AccuWeather: Coldest Morning So Far
1 dead after fiery crash in Lehigh County
Show More
NJ senator tests positive for COVID-19
Meek Mill donates $500K worth of gifts to community
Woman hospitalized after Camden, NJ fire
Retailers in Philly area prepare for wave of last-minute shoppers
South Jersey woman builds decades-old Black Santa collection
More TOP STORIES News