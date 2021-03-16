COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna to test COVID-19 vaccine on young children, babies

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts -- Moderna announced Tuesday it is beginning a study of its COVID-19 vaccine in children younger than 12 - one that will include babies as young as 6 months.

The announcement comes exactly a year after the first adult received a test dose of the shot, created at the National Institutes of Health. It's now being used across the U.S. and in multiple other countries.

Moderna also has tested the vaccine in 12- to 17-year-olds but hasn't yet released the findings. The study in younger children will be more complex, because researchers need to determine whether to use smaller doses than in adults and adolescents.

The study aims to eventually enroll about 6,750 children in the U.S. and Canada. That's after a phase-in portion to determine the best dose to test in children age 2 and older and the right dose in those younger than 2.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmassachusettsvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Spain, Germany, France, Italy pause AstraZeneca vaccine rollout
Facebook launches campaign to help vaccine rollout
Infectious diseases Dr. Paul Offit discusses the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out
J&J vaccine to be administered at Liacouras Center for those eligible
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man drives bullet-riddled car to police after road rage shooting
'Bachelor' Matt's finale outcome, plus meet your new 'Bachelorettes!'
President Biden to visit Chester small business Tuesday
South Philadelphia shooting, crash under investigation
3 dead, including child, after plane crashes into car in Fla.
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Ban on large outdoor events to be lifted in Philly
Show More
Part of Ocean City Boardwalk amusement park to be demolished after fire
Marine veteran saves neighbor from burning home in Norristown
NJ blogger, social worker helping other moms
Pa. restaurants, bars to see some pandemic limits lifted in April
Officers patrol recreation centers after shootings leave teens dead
More TOP STORIES News