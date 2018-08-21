MOLLIE TIBBETTS

Mollie Tibbetts' body found, authorities believe

Here's what we know about the night college student Mollie Tibbetts disappeared. (ABC News)

BROOKLYN, Iowa --
Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.

The 20-year-old woman was last seen July 18, jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn in central Iowa.

Greg Willey, the vice president of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, says a body found Tuesday is believed to be Tibbetts.

No information has been released about where the body was found.

Willey says a nearly $400,000 reward fund for her discovery will now become a reward for information leading to the capture of any suspects.
