Mom, 2 kids reported missing from Gloucester Twp., N.J.; police say could be 'at special risk of harm or injury'

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gloucester Township police are searching for a missing mother and her two children Wednesday morning.Police said Kimyvette Brown and her 14-year-old daughter Imahnee Milwood and 9-year-old son Avery Millwood may be "at special risk of harm or injury."According to investigators, Brown and the children may be in the area of the 4300 block of North Franklin Street in Philadelphia.Brown drives a 2017 dark blue Ford Escape bearing Pennsylvania registration KXS7804.Anyone with information on Brown and/or the Millwood children is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or contacting the Gloucester Township Police Department directly at 856-228-4500.