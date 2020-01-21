Mom arrested after admitting to killing her 3 kids, police say

PHOENIX, Arizona -- Police have arrested a 22-year-old mom they say admitted to killing her three children, all under the age of four, who were found dead inside a home in Phoenix.

According to authorities, a relative called 911 Monday night.

The children, a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 7-month-old girl, were found unresponsive inside the house.

Officers performed CPR, but it was too late.

Police told KPHO there are no obvious signs of trauma.

Authorities also say it's too early to determine a cause of death, but they were told the children were "ill" earlier in the day.

Investigators interviewed the kids' mom where she reportedly admitted to the killings.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonachild deathu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man confesses to murder in Bucks County cold case: DA
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of South Philly grocery story employee, teen
Crews battle fire at Montgomery County apartment complex
POLL: Will you be rooting for Andy Reid in Super Bowl LIV?
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Woman charged after teen's body found in Philly basement
Crews pull woman from under River Line train in Pennsauken
Show More
Girl, 12, struck by driver near Pennsville High School
PETA: 'Morbidly obese' bear removed after Baldwin letter
Ozzy Osbourne opens up about battle with Parkinson's
AccuWeather: Sunny But Cold
Fire rips though South Jersey apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News