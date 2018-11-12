North Carolina mother charged after 5-month-old found dead under plastic bag

EMBED </>More Videos

Cary mother charged in death of 5-month-old son

CARY, N.C. --
Police have charged a North Carolina mother in the death of her 5-month-old son.

On Sept. 18, Cary officers received a call for a medical emergency. When officers arrived, they found an infant boy unresponsive and being attended to by EMS personnel.

Myechia Avery, 30, was said to have set her young child in his car seat next to her bed before she took a nap that day. When she woke up, she told police, the 5-month-old was no longer in the car seat.
She said she found him under a plastic bag, only able to see his feet sticking out. The infant was later transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, officials charged Avery with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse in the death of her 5-month-old, Benjamin Avery.

Myechia Avery will appear in court Nov. 13 and is currently being held under a $500,000 bond.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
manslaughterinfant deathsu.s. & worldmother chargedNorth Carolina
Top Stories
Police: Driver under influence of heroin in Upper Darby crash
Incident involving AC mayor, councilman at casino 'under review'
31 dead across California, search for more fire victims
Miley Cyrus among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Pedestrian struck, killed in Franklin Twp. identified
Woman beaten with barbell dies, daughter charged with murder
Mom fighting son's chemotherapy ordered to turn over custody
Farm supervisor accused of putting needles in strawberries
Show More
Firefighter loses jobs after suggesting hunting of migrants
Eagles can't rally past Cowboys, lose 27-20
Eagles salute veterans after Ertz touchdown
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Tonight
Pedestrian struck while crossing I-676
More News