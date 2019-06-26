Mom handed lifeless 2-month-old at Ohio daycare, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Police are investigating after a mother says she picked up her infant daughter from daycare, but found her unresponsive.

Taylor Bush says she dropped off 2-month-old Di'Yanni L. Griffin and her sons at Nana's Home Daycare last Tuesday.

Bush says she texted the daycare provider Danielle Townsend at about 2 p.m. to let her know she was coming to pick up her daughter. Townsend said that she wasn't there, but her sister was.

RELATED: 10-month-old dies daycare after choking on pine cone
EMBED More News Videos

Raleigh police are investigating after they say a 10-month-old baby choked to death on a pine cone.



When Bush arrived at the daycare, Townsend's sister greeted her at the door with Di'Yanni.

"I knock on the door, go in there and she told me my baby was breathing heavy," Bush said. "I say, 'Why didn't you call?' She had no answer."

Bush said that the sister didn't know where Di'Yanni's bottle was.

RELATED: Baby girl dies after 5 hours in Florida daycare van
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say an infant has died after being left in a hot van for hours outside a Florida daycare. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter that the 5-month-old girl was discovered Wednesday afternoon outside a Jacksonville daycare facility.



Bush lives in the unit above the daycare and started to go upstairs when she noticed that Di'Yanni was not responding to her. She ran back down to the daycare and asked the woman for help.

Bush said she immediately called 911 and tried to perform CPR on her daughter. Bush said while this happened, the daycare provider's sister was calling the daycare provider.

"Why aren't you trying to call police?" Bush said about the sister.

Bush and her daughter were taken to the hospital in an ambulance, but Di'Yanni was pronounced dead.

RELATED: Teacher brought drugs to daycare, left them near toddlers
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has more from Whippany.



According to WEWS, representatives for the daycare have posted comments on social media claiming that Di'Yanni was sick.

The owner of Nana's Home Daycare Danielle Townsend insists she is not to blame for the death of a two-month-old who died after spending several hours there on Tuesday.

"I would never harm anybody's baby," said Townsend. "I have a child of my own."

State investigators have determined that Di'Yanni died at the daycare, supporting Bush's claim that one of its employees handed Bush an unresponsive baby.

A look into state inspection reports shows the daycare had been cited earlier this month and was found to be non-compliant in 20 areas.

The inspection report lays out a troubling picture about the daycare. During a June 3 inspection, state officials cited the daycare's provider for not having up to date first aid and CPR certification. Additionally, it also lacked current infant and child CPR certification as well.

Inspectors also found hazardous conditions in the outdoor play area, including broken glass, poison ivy and visible mold. The inspection report states that the sandbox was "contaminated." The home's porch had a hole large enough for a child to fall through. Groundhog holes were so prevalent that the front yard needed to be blocked off to prevent children from going near them.

The daycare was ordered to submit a corrective action plan to fix the issues listed above as well as a myriad of others that inspectors found, according to the report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioday carebaby deathu.s. & worldinfant deathsdaycare
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Troubleshooters Investigation: Car dealership under renewed scrutiny
Portion of Castor Ave. remains closed after large fire
Police: Roxborough rape suspect met teen on dating app Skout
Police seek person who threw 2 kittens from car window
New photos show last time missing student seen in public
AccuWeather: Hot, Not Humid Today
Animatronic dinosaur travels across Ben Franklin Bridge
Show More
Officers rescue newborn baby tied up in plastic bag: video
Couple goes missing while on vacation in Barbados
13-year-old charged in attack on mom, teen in New Jersey
Bug bomb blamed for explosion inside Philadelphia home
Woman bitten by venomous snake in her basement released from hospital
More TOP STORIES News