Texas mother still in hospital weeks after attack that killed her 3 children

EMBED </>More Videos

We're learning new details about the murders of three children and the shooting of their mother in Texas City.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (WPVI) --
Texas City mother Kamaria Nelson remains in the hospital nearly three weeks after she was brutally wounded in an attack at her apartment that claimed the lives of her three small children.

On Wednesday, her father, Taurus Nelson, told KTRK-TV she is steadily recovering, but not aware that her kids, who range in age from 2 months to 5 years old, are gone. Taurus said the family is not yet revealing that fact for her own health.

Kamaria's boyfriend, 27-year-old Junaid Mehmood, is accused of killing the three children on Jan. 3.

According to police, Mehmood confessed to 911 dispatchers about killing Angela Pilot, 5; Prince Larry Brown, 2; and 2-month-old Ashanti Mehmood.

A search for Mehmood intensified after the bodies were found. He was later located just off Gulf Freeway in the Clear Lake area.

Police said the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office found the three young victims suffered multiple stab wounds, as well as blunt force trauma. Kamaria was found alive with gunshot and stab wounds.

She is undergoing treatment at University of Texas Medical Branch. Her father said she is trying to breathe on her own, as well as regain the ability to speak.

The video above is from a previous story.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderstabbinghomicidehomicide investigationu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after standoff in Salem; no injuries reported
Meek Mill, Jay-Z announce start of criminal justice reform effort
Dogs, cats removed from boarded-up home in Burlington Co.
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
77 suspects arrested in Chester County drug bust
New video of alleged suspects in man shot in face over $20
Boys' epic dance battle at Sixers game goes viral
Trump's new slogan: 'Build the Wall and Crime Will Fall'
Show More
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
Trump plans to deliver State of Union next week
3 injured in West Oak Lane fire
South Philly emergency market sees long line of federal workers
Former PennDOT official pleads guilty to taking bribes
More News