A mother and her two children were held at gunpoint as two men ripped through their North Philadelphia home, stealing their belongings.What's worse, police say, is that they stole a semi-automatic handgun from the house.Surveillance video shows the two suspects wanted for attacking a 27-year-old woman Sunday night. The suspects pounced as the victim was unlocking her door and struggling to get inside with grocery bags.The video shows the pair following the mother of two into the home on 3400 block of North Lee Street. What happened inside is terrifying, and out of the view of cameras."They follow her into her residence, both of them armed with firearms. One of them holds her and her two children at bay with a firearm downstairs while the other suspect goes up the steps, back down the steps and ransacks and rummages through their belongings," said Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.The suspect tore apart each room of the house while stealing money before running out with an orange backpack."What's troubling to us is that they stole a firearm, so they have the firearm used in this crime and now this firearm is on the street in the hands of criminals," said Kinebrew.Investigators believe this was a random attack.Police hope the surveillance images will jog someone's memory."Both of them are in their 20s, both of them wearing hooded sweatshirts, both of them about 5'8" - 5'9." But again, if you see them or encounter them or if you recognize them, we would ask that you call us," Kinebrew said.The woman and her children were not harmed during the home invasion.