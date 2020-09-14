'I will never be OK': Mom mourns loss of son shot in Lower Merion Township

By and
WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an apparent homicide in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township Sunday night.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Surrey Lane near Haverford Road, which isn't far from City Avenue.



Neighbors told Action News they heard at least eight gunshots and police taped off a house on the block.

Lower Merion police said when officers arrived they found Nahray Mumakk Crisden, 19, of Philadelphia's Overbrook section, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The owner of the house said she didn't know Crisden. Many neighbors also said they didn't know of anyone on the block who may have been connected to the victim.

Crisden was a football and track star. His mom says he was her best friend and when she got the call that he had been shot, it almost killed her too.

"That boy was my best friend and he had my whole entire heart," said Rashala Hill.

Hill said he was the fastest kid in school and they dreamed of his future.

"I told him...one day, you're destined, you're destined for greatness. You're a king, act like one," said HIll

EMBED More News Videos

Details are still unfolding in a shooting in Lower Merion Township



Officers brought in a K-9 from Radnor Police to assist in the search for the gunman.

Neighbors said they heard a helicopter and saw a searchlight being used shortly after the shooting.

Now as a police look for a killer, Hill has a message for whoever shot her child.

"Whoever killed my son. They don't know they killed me too. I will never be OK. I will never be OK," said HIll.

Montgomery County Detectives and Lower Merion Police launched a joint investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for later Monday at the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lower Merion Township Police at 610-649-1000 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.

EMBED More News Videos

The coroner's office was at the scene of a shooting investigation in Lower Merion Township Monday morning

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countygun violenceshootingguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge rules Gov. Wolf's pandemic restrictions are unconstitutional
Protests erupt in Lancaster, Pa. after knife-wielding man shot, killed by police
'Jeopardy!' premieres Monday with a new role for Jennings
Man wanted for roughly 1,000 car break-ins
FBI reveals new info in case of missing NJ girl Dulce Maria Alavez
Non-profit bringing students together using music as common language
NJ sends more firefighters to California to battle wildfires
Show More
Pres. Trump visits CA for briefing on wildfires
Philadelphia Eagles' Vinny Curry, Craig James have 'significant injuries'
Biden blasts Trump over climate change, West Coast fires
U.S. attorney files federal charges in Philly crimes, blasts city's D.A.
Making smart money decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News