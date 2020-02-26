Teen mom of 15-month-old at center of Amber Alert charged

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tennessee -- The mom of a 15-month-old at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert has been charged.

Megan 'Maggie' Boswell, 18, was charged Tuesday on one count of filing a false report.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said that during the search for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, Megan reportedly gave detectives conflicting statements. Some of the information provided was revealed to be false.

RELATED: Amber Alert issued for 15-month-old girl missing since December in Tennessee

An Amber Alert was issued for Evelyn on Feb. 19, 2020, where it was revealed that she had been missing since December 2019.

Megan was arrested and is being held in the Sullivan County jail on a $25,000 bond.

Anyone with information on Evelyn's whereabouts is urged to call 1-800TBI-FIND.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseesearchmissing girlamber alertmissing childrenu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Route 202 reopens in Chalfont after 3-alarm fire
Ambush shooting leaves man dead in Manayunk: Police
How Philadelphia is preparing for coronavirus
Non-profit to discuss plan for supervised injection site in South Philly
AccuWeather:Clouds And Drizzle Today, Steady Rain Late Tonight
Gritty defends Phanatic's new look
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Los Angeles
Show More
Hot Pockets heir gets 5 months in prison for college admission scandal
Allentown priest sentenced for groping girl
TikTok 'skull-breaker challenge' leaves Cherry Hill teen with concussion
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Singer Duffy says rape, captivity, led to her public retreat
More TOP STORIES News