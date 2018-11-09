THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Mom of Thousand Oaks shooting victim calls for better gun control, no longer wants 'thoughts and prayers'

EMBED </>More Videos

The mother of one of the victims killed in the shooting that erupted at a Thousand Oaks bar said she was done receiving thoughts and prayers and pushed for better gun control. (KABC)

By
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
The mother of one of the victims killed in the shooting that erupted at a Thousand Oaks bar said she was done receiving thoughts and prayers and pushed for better gun control.

Susan Orfanos also said her son, Telemachus Orfanos, survived the Las Vegas mass shooting last year.

"My son was in Las Vegas with a lot of his friends and he came home. He didn't come home last night, and I don't want prayers. I don't want thoughts. I want gun control, and I hope to God nobody sends me any more prayers. I want gun control. No more guns," she said.

Orfanos was one of 12 people killed while attending a college night event at Borderline Bar and Grill Wednesday night.
A gunman, identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, deployed a smoke device and opened fire on patrons at the bar. Authorities said he appeared to have used a .45-caliber handgun that he'd purchased legally.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
thousand oaks mass shootinggun controlgunsgun violenceman killedmass shootingman shotfamilyu.s. & world
THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
More thousand oaks mass shooting
Top Stories
Cecily Tynan's Winter Weather Outlook
2 injured in fiery crash on Kelly Drive at Boathouse Row
15-year-old boy killed in S. Philadelphia triple shooting
NJ State Troopers pull unconscious man from burning car
Retired officer helps take down Bass Pro Shop shoplifting suspects
Off-duty officers chase teens after neighbor's home burglarized
After California mass shooting, experts say prepare yourself
Thousand Oaks shooting survivor also survived Las Vegas shooting
Show More
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
2 bicyclists struck by vehicle in Salem County
Wounded Philly police officer released from the hospital
Southern California fires force evacuation of 1,000 homes
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy Rain Late Today and Tonight
More News