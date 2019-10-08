Mother who allegedly killed son because he wouldn't eat pleads not guilty

BRIDGETON, New Jersey -- A mother who allegedly told police she fatally struck her toddler son because he wouldn't eat his breakfast has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

Nakira Griner entered her plea during an arraignment hearing Monday. The 25-year-old Bridgeton woman is charged in the death of 23-month-old Daniel Griner Jr.



Cumberland County prosecutors have said Griner initially reported that her son had been abducted on Feb. 8 and an intensive search was launched by law enforcement. But the child's burnt remains were found the next day in the yard of Griner's home.

Griner's public defender says she previously sought help for mental health issues and that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of her son's death.

Police in Bridgeton, New Jersey have located the body of a missing 23-month-old boy, and his mother is accused of killing him.



Besides murder, Griner is also charged with disturbing human remains, tampering with evidence, child endangerment and false public alarm.

--The Associated Press contributed to this report.

