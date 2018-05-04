Mom shot to death while driving in Freehold, NJ; possibly at random

FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WPVI) --
A woman driving on a New Jersey highway was shot and killed when someone in another car opened fire on her vehicle.

Monmouth County prosecutors say they've made an arrest in the shooting of 24-year-old Sciasia Calhoun, who had been traveling on Route 33 in Freehold Township and was driving on an off-ramp when the shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

Calhoun's boyfriend and a 1-year-old child were also in the vehicle at the time but were not injured.

Calhoun was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Prosecutors said Friday that a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting. But his name and further details on the shooting have not been released.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingnew jersey newsFreeholdMonmouth County
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News