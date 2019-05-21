Mom who passed out on toddler indicted on manslaughter count

LUMBERON, N.J. -- A New Jersey mother who allegedly passed out while intoxicated and suffocated her toddler son has been indicted on manslaughter charges.

Antoinette King also faces a child endangerment charge in the indictment announced Monday.

The 13-month-old boy was found at a Lumberton home on Jan. 19. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Burlington County prosecutors say the 33-year-old King had consumed alcohol and at least one painkiller before losing consciousness. Her mother discovered King lying on the boy and called 911.

Both mother and child were unresponsive when emergency responders arrived, though King was later revived.

It wasn't known Tuesday if King has retained an attorney.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lumbertonn.j. newschild killedmother charged
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man shot by Philadelphia officer did not have a weapon
'No limitations' for Eagles QB Wentz in OTAs
Philly officer helps save man's life after stabbing in Boston Market lot
Mother struck, dragged by own SUV after child puts vehicle in reverse
'Wawa Jokester' serves up laughs every morning
Baby of slain Chicago teen opens eyes for first time
Primary Day in Pennsylvania, find your polling place
Show More
Judge grants Bay Area family right to dead son's sperm
2 men, 3 women sought in Philly apartment killing
Great white shark tracked in Long Island Sound for 1st time
Detective saved by fellow officer after suffering catastrophic heart failure
Police searching for 2 young siblings in North Philly
More TOP STORIES News