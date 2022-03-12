2 stabbed at New York City's landmark Museum of Modern Art; police searching for attacker

NEW YORK -- Two people were stabbed at New York City's Museum of Modern Art on Saturday, police said.The stabbings happened around 4:15 p.m. ET at the iconic Midtown Manhattan museum. It is unclear whether the attack occurred inside or outside the MoMA.Both victims were taken to the hospital and are stable, officials said. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.Police are continuing to search for a suspect as of Saturday afternoon.Videos on social media show a law enforcement presence outside of the building on 53rd Street.The investigation is ongoing.