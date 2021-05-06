Mom's comment may have led to New Jersey man's Capitol riot arrest

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- A comment by a New Jersey man's mother may have led to his being charged for participating in the Jan. 6 breach of the US Capitol.

Robert Lee Petrosh of Mays Landing was charged with disorderly conduct in a restricted building and other offenses.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, the FBI received a tip that Petrosh had been in the Capitol building that day. The tipster's grandmother allegedly passed on the information, which had been mentioned to her by Petrosh's mother. The tipster described the two women as good friends.



An FBI task force member who has known Petrosh for 15 years and has worked with and attended social gatherings with him also confirmed his identity, according to the complaint.

Petrosh posted $50,000 bond this week and has been released A message left Thursday with his attorney was not immediately returned.
