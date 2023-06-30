Moms for Liberty attendees met by protesters in Philadelphia

Attendees of Moms for Liberty's welcome reception arrived to jeers from protesters as they entered the Museum of the American Revolution.

Moms for Liberty kicked off their annual four-day summit at the Marriott in Center City Philadelphia on Thursday.

Protesters were outside the hotel, accusing the group of sharing an anti-LGBTQ message.

"Their strategy is to instill bigoted beliefs about Black and trans people from a very young age," said one protester.

Additionally, the group has been criticized for book bans in school districts across the country.

The national organization advocates for more parental rights in education. Critics argue the group wants discussions of LGBTQ rights and racial inequality kept out of the classroom.

The divide has sparked legislation in states limiting what can be taught on the subjects and some legislation protecting the teaching of the subjects.

LGBTQ organizations made up the majority of the protests across the city.

Catalina Stubbe is the national director of Hispanic outreach for Moms for Liberty.

"We are not discriminating against any group, any minority," said Stubbe. "We do not co-parent with the government, that's our message. We are going to do anything to defend transparency in education and the parental rights."