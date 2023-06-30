Moms for Liberty attendees met by protesters in Philadelphia; Trump, DeSantis among speakers

Big names in Republican politics will be in Philadelphia speaking at the Moms for Liberty summit as protesters speak out against the controversial group.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Big names in Republican politics will be in Philadelphia Friday speaking at the controversial Moms for Liberty summit.

The group was met by protesters as they arrived at the Museum of the American Revolution on Thursday for the welcome reception; many organizations say they plan to protest the hard right-wing group all weekend long.

The national organization says they advocate for more parental rights in education.

Critics say the group bans books and wants discussions of LGBTQ rights and racial inequality kept out of the classroom.

"Their strategy is to instill bigoted beliefs about Black and trans people from a very young age," said one protester.

The group has transformed from three Florida moms opposing COVID-19 mandates in 2021 to claiming 285 chapters across 45 states.

Earlier this month, the Southern Poverty Law Center named Moms for Liberty an anti-governmental extremist group.

"We are not discriminating against any group, any minority," said Catalina Stubbe, the national director of Hispanic outreach for Moms for Liberty. "We do not co-parent with the government, that's our message. We are going to do anything to defend transparency in education and the parental rights."

A thousand mothers are expected to be coming in from across the country for this annual four-day event, which organizers say doubled in size from last year; it is being held at the Marriott in Center City.

"We're going to celebrate our American values. We're going to empower, educate parents to defend their parental rights. We are defending innocence and integrity of our children," said Stubbe.

During remarks on Friday morning, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis praised the group for "coming under attack by the left," saying it was "a sign that we are winning this fight." He ran through his efforts in Florida to ban discussions of race and sexual identity in classrooms as well as certain books from school libraries. And he pledged to "fight the woke" as president.

"I think what we've seen across this country in recent years has awakened the most powerful political force in the country: Mama bears. And they're ready to roll," he said, predicting moms would be "the key political force for this 2024 cycle."

"2024 is going to be the year when the parents across the county finally fight back," he said.

Former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are also slated to address the group Friday. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are set to give remarks on Saturday.

"All the presidential candidates are going to talk. We're very concerned parents gathering here ready to defend parental rights," said Stubbe.

Mayor Kenney released a statement saying while he doesn't agree with Moms for Liberty's message, the city's response will prioritize the safety of participants and members of the public and protect the constitutional rights of all individuals without regard to the views expressed by any group.

Read the mayor's full statement below:

"With the Moms for Liberty summit beginning in Philadelphia this week, I want to be very clear that as a welcoming and inclusive City, we find this group's beliefs and values problematic. We oppose this group's policy goals, which include attempts to disregard history, ban books, and silence conversations about race, gender, and sexuality. We believe these policies are harmful to youth and I am especially troubled when these policies target classrooms, libraries, and any space where children deserve to feel safe, seen, and supported at all times.

"We strive in everything that we do to live up to our nickname as the City of Brotherly Love through respect and tolerance, and by honoring our city's incredible diversity and the dignity and uniqueness of every individual.

"However, in spite of our disagreement with the views of Moms for Liberty, we also take freedom of speech very seriously. The City's response to any demonstration or public protest will prioritize the safety of participants and members of the public and protect the constitutional rights of all individuals without regard to the views expressed by any group.

"Let us remember and uphold our values as a proud welcoming city that will always choose to celebrate diversity, value inclusion, and stand against hate and discrimination."

