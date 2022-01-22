Pets & Animals

Truck with 100 monkeys crashes in PA; 1 still on the loose: Police

DANVILLE, Pa. -- A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania, state police said at least three of the monkeys appeared to have escaped the vehicle.

The truck carrying the animals crashed with a dump truck in the afternoon in Montour County, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick told the Daily Item.

The truck had been on its way to a lab, Pelachick said.

Authorities searched for one unaccounted monkey Saturday morning.

"We are asking that no one attempt to look for or capture the animal," police said.

Authorities have asked residents who might see the monkeys to call state police at 570-524-2662.

It was unclear if any people or animals were injured in the crash.
