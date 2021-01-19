Residents told to shelter in place after Monroe County shootings; 4 reportedly hurt

TOBYHANNA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some residents in Monroe County, Pennsylvania are being told to shelter in place after multiple shooting incidents were reported on Monday night.

According to a Facebook post by Mount Pocono Mayor Michael Penn, gunfire has been reported at A Pocono Country Place, a Dollar General store in Tobyhanna, at Stoogies on Route 196, and other locations.

At least four victims have been injured, there was no immediate word on their conditions," says Penn.

Police are asking residents on the Rt. 196 corridor between Pocono Country Place and Pocono Farms East to shelter in place.



"Please consider this a developing community safety danger," added Penn.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
