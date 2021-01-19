crime

Monroe County, Pa. shootings prompt shelter in place order; 4 injured

By
TOBYHANNA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least four people were injured Monday in a string of shootings that prompted a shelter-in-place order for some residents north of Mount Pocono, authorities said.

Mount Pocono Borough Mayor Michael Penn posted on Facebook that there were four or five crime scenes Monday night and "multiple police forces at this time in the Coolbaugh/Tobyhanna areas."

The Monroe County Office of Emergency Management tweeted at about 8:48 p.m. that residents "on the 196 corridor between Pocono Country Place and Pocono Farms East" should shelter in place and report any suspicious activity. In a separate statement, the office said no suspects had been arrested.



During a press conference on Monday night, police confirmed at least four people were injured following multiple shooting incidents.

Police located multiple victims at the first reported shooting near A Pocono Country Place. A second shooting was reported at the Tobyhanna Shopping Center, followed by a third shooting with a victim by Kings Way and State Route 196 and a fourth shooting nearby with another victim, the office said.

The victims' conditions weren't immediately known.

No suspects have been arrested, but police confirmed persons of interest were being questioned.

Police are investigating if the shootings are connected.

The shelter in place order remains in effect.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
