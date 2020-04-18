Relative finds man killed in East Mt. Airy home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A relative discovered a man killed inside an East Mount Airy home, Philadelphia police said.Authorities responded around 10:30 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of Montana Street.Police said the victim who was in his 40s had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The relative who found the shooting victim was questioned, but is not accused of a crime.Police are still searching for a motive and the shooter.