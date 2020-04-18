Relative finds man killed in East Mt. Airy home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A relative discovered a man killed inside an East Mount Airy home, Philadelphia police said.

Authorities responded around 10:30 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of Montana Street.

Police said the victim who was in his 40s had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The relative who found the shooting victim was questioned, but is not accused of a crime.

Police are still searching for a motive and the shooter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east mount airy (philadelphia)homicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan helps pay for stranger's groceries at Costco
Gov. Wolf outlines plan for eventual reopening of Pennsylvania
City of Philadelphia says there are no immediate plans to reopen
Pedestrian injured, SUV driver flees crash scene in North Philly
DoorDash driver evades gunfire while making Philly delivery
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Philly nurse heading to COVID-19 hotspot
Show More
AccuWeather: A.M. Rain, Turning Windy
Fire destroys Atlantic County home
Easter Outreach delivering meals to thousands
Bioluminescence turns waves neon blue in CA | VIDEO
NJ officials hopeful outbreak leveling off, but urge distance
More TOP STORIES News