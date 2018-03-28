Montco authorities bust international drug operation running out of a Lower Merion apartmentMontgomery County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of two individuals they say were leading a large scale international fentanyl and carfentanil trafficking ring.Jamil Chapman, 26 and his cousin, Nasai Chapman, 23, of Collingdale, New Jersey, were arrested following a month-long investigation.Authorities said the duo went on the dark web and ordered fentanyl and its much deadlier cousin carfentanil from China.Police said it was delivered to them at the Royal Athena Apartments in Bala Cynwyd, Lower Merion Township, for processing and sale to unsuspecting heroin users."Carfentanil is an elephant tranquilizer," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. "This poison can incapacitate a 6600-pound elephant."Authorities showed a comparison of just how small an amount of carfentanil it takes to kill a person compared to heroin and fentanyl.In fact, they said Jamil OD'd while simply trying to package the stuff and had to be revived by police using Narcan."This is the first time that we've found and seized Carfentanil and found it to be trafficked here in Montgomery County," said Steele.Authorities said the men were mixing the carfentanil with meth, cocaine and heroin to be sold to drug users."And think about what that does, something accelerating your heart rate and lowering your heart rate," said Steele. "What that does is causes death."Steele said two-thirds of deaths caused by overdose in Montco last year involved fentanyl or carfentanil."And these overdoses and the 245 people that died in Montgomery County, and the tragedy to all these families that have lost somebody, to this deadly scourge is something that we got to do something about," said Steele.Steele said the two, who he calls "dealers of death," face multiple felony counts, including operating a corrupt organization.Bail has been set at $250,000 cash for each. So far, neither has been able to post.------