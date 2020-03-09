Officials in Montgomery County raising awareness about the 2020 Census

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There's only one way to ensure our community gets treated properly, and that is to answer the census.Officials in Montgomery County are working to raise awareness about the importance of the 2020 Census.Monday, the "MontCo Complete Counts" committee met in Lansdale to give an update on outreach efforts.The group is divided into several sub-committees focused on connecting with different groups within the community.The group is also hosting a Census Fair on March 25th to provide more information about the Census.