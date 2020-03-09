Society

Officials in Montgomery County raising awareness about the 2020 Census

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There's only one way to ensure our community gets treated properly, and that is to answer the census.

Officials in Montgomery County are working to raise awareness about the importance of the 2020 Census.

Monday, the "MontCo Complete Counts" committee met in Lansdale to give an update on outreach efforts.

The group is divided into several sub-committees focused on connecting with different groups within the community.

The group is also hosting a Census Fair on March 25th to provide more information about the Census.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylansdale boroughmontgomery countycensus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News