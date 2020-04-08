Montgomery County coronavirus death toll jumps to 43

Officials identified the residents as follows:
- 62-year-old female of Lower Merion
- 72-year-old female of Cheltenham
- 83-year-old male of Upper Gwynedd
- 61 female of Cheltenham
- 85-year-old male of Upper Gwynedd
- 86-year-old male of Upper Gwynedd
- 90-year-old male of Hatfield
- 90-year-old male of Ambler
- 82-year-old female of Upper Gwynedd
- 48-year-old female of Norristown
- 93-year-old male of Upper Gwynedd
Officials say 108 new cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the county total to 1,402.
The positive individuals are from 31 municipalities.
Pennsylvania health officials reported 1,680 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 16,239.
Officials also reported 70 new deaths among positive cases. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Pennsylvania now stands at 310.