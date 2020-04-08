Coronavirus

Montgomery County coronavirus death toll jumps to 43

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County officials reported 11 new deaths related to the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the county total to 43.

Officials identified the residents as follows:
  • 62-year-old female of Lower Merion

  • 72-year-old female of Cheltenham

  • 83-year-old male of Upper Gwynedd

  • 61 female of Cheltenham


  • 85-year-old male of Upper Gwynedd

  • 86-year-old male of Upper Gwynedd

  • 90-year-old male of Hatfield

  • 90-year-old male of Ambler

  • 82-year-old female of Upper Gwynedd


  • 48-year-old female of Norristown

  • 93-year-old male of Upper Gwynedd


Officials say 108 new cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the county total to 1,402.

The positive individuals are from 31 municipalities.

Pennsylvania health officials reported 1,680 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 16,239.

Officials also reported 70 new deaths among positive cases. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Pennsylvania now stands at 310.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmontgomery countyhealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News