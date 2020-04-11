Coronavirus

Montgomery County coronavirus death toll jumps to 62; 1,695 total cases

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County officials reported 13 new deaths related to the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the county total to 62.

Officials said 193 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 1,695.

The positive individuals are from 43 municipalities.

A new surge unit in Montgomery County has been provided for COVID-19 and non related patients.



On Friday, officials said a temporary surge unit is being set up inside Suburban Community Hospital in East Norriton Township, Montgomery County.

Working with a medical response team, they are adding dozens of beds in case there is a drastic up-tick in coronavirus cases.

Equipment is being brought in today to make sure everything is ready, if and when it's needed.

The new unit will be able to treat both patients that have COVID-19, and for those who test negative.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported over 1,750 new cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to about 20,000.

There were 78 new deaths, tying the previous single-day high, for a statewide toll of 416.
More TOP STORIES News