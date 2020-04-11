Montgomery County coronavirus death toll jumps to 68; 1,815 total cases

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County officials reported six new deaths related to the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the county total to 68.Officials said 120 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 1,815."Sadly, we are reporting today six more deaths due to COVID-19, which underscores the need to continue to protect the most vulnerable as well as ourselves by staying at home," said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.The positive individuals are from 28 municipalities. Sixty-one municipalities have been affected by the virus.On Friday, officials said a temporary surge unit is being set up inside Suburban Community Hospital in East Norriton Township, Montgomery County.Working with a medical response team, they are adding dozens of beds in case there is a drastic up-tick in coronavirus cases.Equipment is being brought in to make sure everything is ready, if and when it's needed.The new unit will be able to treat both patients that have COVID-19, and for those who test negative.