Montco DA investigating Pottstown homicide

The Montgomery County District Attorney's office is investigating a homicide in Pottstown that occurred early Sunday.Pottstown police responded to a report of a woman screaming and shots fired at 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Johnson Street.Upon arrival, police located a deceased woman, later identified as Siani Overby, 23, of Pottstown.The coroner said an autopsy revealed Overby died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.The incident remains under investigation by police and the Montgomery County District Attorney's office.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.------