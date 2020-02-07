Montgomery County man took shower, went to court after killing girlfriend: DA

SKIPPACK TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County man has been charged with the murder of his 22-year-old girlfriend in a case the district attorney described as "disturbing."Nicholas Forman, 23, of Collegeville has been charged with first- and third-degree murder in the death of Sabrina Harooni, of Gilbertsville.Court documents show the couple's Uber driver took them home early Monday morning from a restaurant where they watched the Super Bowl.That Uber driver told police the couple got into a fight in the backseat over a text message. The driver said the argument continued at Forman's rented home in the 900 block of Hamilton Road in Perkiomen Township.It was outside the home where Forman allegedly killed Harooni.Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said detectives found blood and hair evidence at that location.According to Steele, after the assault, Forman took a shower and left the home.Steele said he went to a preliminary hearing in Limerick on drug felony charges for selling cocaine and criminal use of a communication facility."And then after the court hearing where all charges were held, only then does he take her to the hospital," Forman said.Using another Uber, Steele said Forman took Harooni to Pottstown Hospital. Hospital staff called police.Harooni was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries to her face, head and neck.The Montgomery County Coroner's Office determined the manner of Harooni's death was homicide.Forman was taken into custody at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Skippack Township on Thursday.Forman has denied the charges, saying Harooni was assaulted by a group of girls outside of his home Monday morning.Police said they also recovered data from a cellphone, including an audio and video recording shortly before midnight Sunday that appeared to show Harooni unresponsive and lying on her back. Steele said a man's voice can be heard saying, "This is what a cheating liar gets."Forman is not eligible for bail.