Montgomery County emergency crews are on the scene of a nursing home fire in Lower Moreland,The fire broke out just before 9:30 p.m. in one of the units of Manor Care Health in the 3400 block of Huntingdon Pike.Chopper 6 was overhead as residents who were evacuated were tended to by emergency personnel outside of the building.Officials said the fire was under control by 10 p.m.No word yet on if there are any injuries or how many residents are affected.